PRable Global secures PR and media mandate for Siddh Multispeciality Hospital

PRable Global has been appointed as the public relations partner for Siddh Multispeciality Hospital to manage its public relations and communications strategy and strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector.
Under the mandate, the agency will handle the hospital’s integrated PR, media relations and communication efforts, with a focus on highlighting its patient-first approach and its aim to provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost.
The partnership is intended to support its efforts to position itself as a next-generation, patient-centric institution.
Aman Singh Madaan, Founder & Director of PRable Global, said, “Our role is to bring Siddh Hospital’s story of accessible and ethical healthcare to the forefront, to showcase how quality medical care does not have to be a privilege but a basic human right. Through strategic storytelling and integrated communication, we aim to highlight Siddh’s efforts in delivering world-class healthcare that remains affordable and empathetic.”
Dr. Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman & Chief Cardiologist at Siddh Hospital, said, “At Siddh, our belief extends beyond medical outcomes, encompassing all our actions. Our motto is ‘Preserving Life is Above All’, and every innovation, every surgery, and every outreach is guided by this belief. Partnering with PRable Global allows us to communicate this philosophy more effectively and reach people who are looking for trusted, compassionate, and world-class healthcare that truly puts patients first.”
The partnership will focus on enhancing the hospital’s visibility and reinforcing its positioning as a provider of reliable and compassionate care.