Prashant Vyas appointed Head of People Growth & Culture at SoCheers

SoCheers, the independent digital-first creative agency has announced the appointment of Prashant Vyas as Head, People Growth & Culture. He will be based in the Agency’s Mumbai office.
With over 15 years of experience in human resources, Vyas has played a role in shaping talent strategies and fostering teams across several agencies. His career spans The Minimalist, Famous Innovations and the Wunderman Thompson Group, where he contributed across contract advertising, Hungama Digital Services and Wunderman Thompson Corporate. He has also been associated with DDB Mudra (TracyLocke) and other reputed organizations. In his role as Head, People Growth & Culture at SoCheers, Vyas will work closely with the Co-Founders to develop and implement a people-first strategy. With a strong focus on empowering the Talent team, he aims to enhance the employee experience, nurture a thriving workplace culture and support the agency’s continued growth.
Announcing Prashant’s appointment, Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “We are delighted to welcome Prashant to SoCheers as our new Head - People Growth & Culture. He joins right when we are in our evolving phase, for which we have multiple new initiatives in the pipeline. As SoCheers continues its rapid growth, Prashant’s vision for talent development and his focus on creating a positive and holistic work environment perfectly align with our values. I’m sure that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the upcoming future of SoCheers”.
Speaking about his new role at SoCheers, Prashant said, “I am delighted to be a part of the SoCheers squad. Being consistently impressed by the work, dynamic culture and its commitment to its people, I am eager to contribute to SoCheers' continued success. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build upon the existing strong foundation and develop HR strategies that align with SoCheers’s goals”.