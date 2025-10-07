Prem Cables revamps brand identity after six decades

Prem Cables Pvt. Ltd. has overhauled its brand identity after more than six decades of operations. The revamp was executed in partnership with DigiStreet Media, an independent marketing and communications agency, and includes a new logo, tagline, visual identity, and unified presence across digital and offline platforms.
The new brand identity is anchored on the concept of Connections. The new tagline, ‘Energising Global Connections’, highlights the brand’s focus on enabling secure and future-ready power connections while reflecting its people-centric values, the brand noted.
The redesigned logo incorporates an abstract globe with interconnected dots and flowing arcs, symbolising global connectivity, energy in motion, and the brand’s evolving outlook in the international power ecosystem.
Speaking of the revamp, Ayush A. Shah, Director at Prem Cables, said, “At Prem Cables, every strand we engineer, every system we empower & every partnership we build begins with connection. It’s in the name & is also reflected in our core functionality. When we got this idea of connection from DigiStreet, it instantly resonated with us. Connection isn’t just what we do, it’s who we are. At the heart of our business lies people, be it with our stakeholders, our clients, or the communities we serve. The new brand identity captures this spirit perfectly, giving our brand a global appeal while staying true to our core of trust and purpose. The execution complements the core vision and DigiStreet has been a key partner in bringing that vision to life.”
The updated branding has been implemented across online and offline touchpoints, aiming to provide a consistent global presence while reflecting the company’s legacy and future ambitions.