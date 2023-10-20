Prerna Jha joins Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing

Prerna Jha has been appointed General Manager, Marketing at Jio Studios. The news of her appointment was shared by Jha on her LinkedIn. The post read, “Very excited to start this new journey at Jio Studios as General Manager, Marketing. ZEE5 was an eventful and a super satisfying stint with an immense amount of learning. I am very grateful to everyone for the enriching experience I had there. Now looking forward to bringing new stories and achieving new milestones in this new role.”
Prior to this, she spent approximately five years as an associate director at ZEE5, overseeing campaigns for both the AVOD and SVOD segments of the business. She introduced a gamification concept for TV shows known as ZEE5 Super Family League (ZSFL) and spearheaded the brand campaign for ZEE5's "Any Time Manoranjan." Within the SVOD division, she also took charge of marketing major shows and films such as "Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti," "Pitchers" Season 2, "Jaanbaaz Hindustan ke," "Tarla," and more.
Her experience includes working at Hindustan Times as Brand and Product Manager, Insights Director at IMRB International, and a stint at ICICI Lombard.