Prius Communications bags the events & branding mandate for Social Media Icons

Prius Brand and Business Partners of flagship Prius Communications has bagged the entire events and branding activities of Social Media Icons (SMI).
After the successful execution of the Social Media Icon (SMI) Conclave and Awards 2024 in New Delhi, Prius Communications is set to organize a series of regional editions soon. These will be held in key locations such as Kolkata in the East, Goa in the West, and either Bengaluru or Hyderabad in the South. These upcoming events will continue SMI’s mission to honour top influencers across a diverse range of categories, celebrating their impact on social media and society.
"The success of inaugural edition last year has encouraged to take this event to the next level. We added a Conclave (Fire Chat Discussion) to the Social Media Icons 2024 Awards Show. the second edition goes beyond recognizing influencers as we strive to create an ecosystem that fosters meaningful connections between influencers, audiences, and brands," said Baldev Raj, Founder and Chief of Prius Communications and the Creator of the Social Media Icon. Prius Brand and Business Partner has conceptualized the SMI and has been spearheading the mega event as the PR and Digital Partner too.