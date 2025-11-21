Priya Goutham and Keerthana Chandrasekaran launch integrated marketing services company

Bunjy, an integrated marketing services company, has announced its launch with AI-enabled marketing solutions aimed at helping enterprises accelerate digital growth and improve measurable outcomes.
The company noted that AI-based automation has helped it deliver more than 50% ROI for several clients, a metric it says is significant for organisations building scalable go-to-market strategies.
Founded by Priya Goutham and Keerthana Chandrasekaran, the company offers services across branding, digital campaigns, content production and performance marketing.
It aims to focus on delivering faster turnaround times and using technology to improve ROIs, particularly for clients in the technology, healthcare, hospitality and real estate sectors.
Commenting on the development, Priya Goutham, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Bunjy, said, "A strong brand strategy is the compass for any ambitious company, but the real magic lies in translating that direction into measurable business impact, and that’s where we come in. We view marketing not just as an execution arm, but as a strategic growth partner that builds long-term value, education, and market relevance for our clients".
Keerthana Chandrasekaran, Co-founder and CEO, Bunjy, added, "Scaling sophisticated marketing execution requires more than just good ideas; it demands a robust, integrated foundation built on strong technology capabilities. Through Bunjy's Launchpad offering for startups and our proprietary processes, we ensure that every strategic move is powered by the right technology, driving efficiency and predictable, high-impact results".