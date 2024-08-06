Priyanka More elevated to VP - Digital Marketing at AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank has elevated Priyanka More to Vice President - Digital Marketing, according to her LinkedIn post. More will be responsible for leading the paid media, SEO and Web Analytics at the organisation. She has been a part of the bank since 2021 and previously held the position of Deputy Vice President - Digital Marketing.
Her experience as a digital marketer with expertise in Paid Media, SEM, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Content Marketing, Website Management, Adobe Analytics and Digital Acquisition is set to play an important role in her elevated position.
More’s career as a digital marketer began in 2010 with stints at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Aegon Life and HDFC Bank. Prior to joining AU Small Finance Bank, More was the Chief Manager - Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank where she managed the digital marketing and acquisition for assets and liability products of the organisation.