PROHED wins digital mandate for Bal Raksha Bharat

Gurugram-based digital agency PROHED has bagged the digital mandate for Bal Raksha Bharat, also known as Save the Children India.
Under the mandate, the agency will work on SEO and performance marketing to strengthen the organisation’s online reach and visibility. The effort is aimed at supporting Bal Raksha Bharat’s outreach to donors, volunteers and partners through digital channels.
Speaking about securing the mandate, Pulkit Dubey, co-founder and director at PROHED, said, “We are very excited to be working with this organisation that has the same passion for bringing real-world change. With our expertise in SEO and performance campaigns, we intend to uplift Bal Raksha Bharat's digital presence and drive deeper engagement with the cause so that many more lives are touched and transformed.”
Neha Dantre, Head of Brand and Engagement, Bal Raksha Bharat, said, “In an increasingly digital world, a robust and purposeful online presence is critical to engaging stakeholders who are committed to improving the lives of children. Strengthening our digital architecture will enable us to communicate our programmes more effectively, amplify children’s voices, and mobilise sustained public support for their protection, education and well-being. We look forward to collaborating with PROHED to ensure our message reaches the right audiences and drives meaningful action in support of children across India.”
Bal Raksha Bharat works across child welfare, education, health and protection programmes in India. The partnership is expected to focus on improving the organisation’s digital infrastructure to better support its outreach and engagement efforts nationwide.