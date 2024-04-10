PROHED secures digital mandate for Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya

Prohed, the digital marketing agency has secured the digital mandate to enhance the performance marketing strategies for the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya. This partnership has marked a milestone for both parties, as Prohed’s expertise in the digital marketing landscape has helped the institute boost its online presence and drive more student enrollment.
It has attempted to revolutionize the institute's approaches to digital marketing, particularly in the realm of professional courses such as ACCA, CA, and CMA.
By leveraging Prohed’s innovative techniques, Lakshya has seen a significant rise in online visibility and engagement, ultimately leading to a rise in student enrollment numbers.
Orwell Lionel, Managing Director at the Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya, remarked, “In today’s dynamic educational landscape, it’s essential for the institute to adapt and embrace digital innovation to stay ahead of the curve. We are delighted to partner with Prohed, whose expertise in digital marketing has truly transformed our online presence and helped us reach a wider audience of potential students. Together, we are poised to redefine the standards of excellence in professional education.”
Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder of PROHED, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Lakshya in their journey towards digital transformation. Our team is committed to leveraging digital marketing strategies to boost the institute's visibility and attract top-talented students to their programs. With our proven track record in performance marketing, we are confident that our partnership will continue to drive success and growth for Lakshya in the competitive education industry.”
As they embark on their transformative journey together, the agency will keep combining its expertise and experience to implement digital marketing techniques that will elevate Lakshya’s reputation in the education industry.