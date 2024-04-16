PROHED secures the digital marketing mandate for A Box of Stories

PROHED has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Performance Marketing for A Box of Stories, revolutionizing book subscription services in the UK and the US.
PROHED will work closely with A Box of Stories to enhance its online visibility and drive targeted traffic to its website. This collaboration aims to further establish and showcase A Box of Stories as a prominent and leading player in the book subscription industry.
The agency’s strategies and digital marketing expertise will help the brand connect with a wider audience and boost their customer base. By utilizing insights and technology, the agency will ensure that A Box of Stories stays ahead of the competition and continues to grow in the digital market space. Through targeted social media campaigns and SEO tactics, it will help the brand connect with audiences and boost their brand recognition.
Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder of PROHED, said, “Collaborating with A Box of Stories has been an enriching experience for us, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals of expanding their reach and boosting their online visibility. We are excited to see the positive impact of our strategies on their business and aim to revolutionize the way book subscription services are marketed and consumed in the digital realm, setting up new industry standards. With our efforts throughout the partnership, we are confident that A Box of Stories will continue to grow and influence the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Aasha Chauhan, Founder, of A Box of Stories said, “We are delighted to have PROHED as our digital marketing partner. Their expertise has already yielded impressive results for us, and we look forward to seeing even more growth in the future. With PROHED’s support, we believe that we can easily connect with a wide range of audiences and establish ourselves as a leader in the book subscription industry. Our collaboration will bring innovative and fresh ideas to enhance the brand’s presence in the digital landscape.