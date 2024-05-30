PROHED bags the digital marketing mandate for Cellecor

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. has chosen PROHED to enhance its online presence and drive sales through targeted performance marketing strategies. This strategic partnership aims to boost Cellecor’s brand awareness and reach its target audience more effectively.
Through targeted campaigns, data-driven insights, and cutting-edge strategies, PROHED will work closely with Collecor to optimize its online presence and drive sales growth.
Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder of PROHED, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our innovative approach towards digital marketing. We are ready to take Cellecor to new heights in the competitive market, not just by boosting their brand awareness or increasing sales, but by establishing Cellecor as a leader in the industry through our strategic partnership.” This emphasis on innovation is sure to pique the interest and excitement of the audience.
Ravi Aggarwal, Founder and managing director at Cellecor said, “We are incredibly proud to announce our collaboration with PROHED for performance marketing. With our partnership with PROHED, we are taking a big step toward providing full support for our electronic devices. We can't wait to see how this partnership will benefit Cellecor and how it will increase its success even further.”