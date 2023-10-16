PromotEdge bags Shyam Metalics' SEL TIGER TMT digital mandate

PromotEdge has won Shyam Metalics' SEL TIGER TMT mandate. It will be responsible for digital activites, encompassing content creation, influencer marketing, digital films, website maintenance, SEO, social media management, performance marketing, email/WhatsApp marketing, and experiential marketing, among others.
Saurav Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PromotEdge, shared his excitement about this new journey, "Bagging the digital mandate for SEL TIGER TMT is a proud moment for us at PromotEdge. We're thrilled to bring our tailored 'desi' approach, which resonates with the diverse and dynamic fabric of India, to the table. Our team is all geared up to utilize our profound expertise in the Industrial, Automotive, and Infrastructural sectors to elevate the brand presence of SEL TIGER TMT, especially leveraging the mass appeal of their brand ambassador, Salman Khan."
Aneesh Mishra, Sr. VP - Sales & Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this partnership. "PromotEdge's deep-rooted understanding of India's multifaceted geography and their impressive track record in digital storytelling are what excited us the most. Their indigenous approach paired with their innovative digital strategies is exactly what SEL TIGER TMT needs to soar to newer heights."
PromotEdge will be working on a series of digital campaigns that strengthen SEL TIGER TMT's identity.