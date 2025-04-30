Publicis Groupe acquires Adopt, a culture & sports focused creative agency

Publicis Groupe has acquired Adopt, a creative agency based in Portland, Oregon, that focuses on brand strategy through sport and cultural engagement.
Adopt was established in 2021 by former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore, alongside Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group. The agency provides services in brand strategy, design and identity, and develops products and experiences intended to align brands with cultural and sporting movements. Its clients include global brands and athletes.
Publicis said Adopt will become part of its Connected Media division, which covers media, data, commerce, digital, CRM and influencer services. Creech and Moore will remain in leadership roles at the agency following the acquisition.
“Sport is the greatest force in the world today – driving culture, commerce, connection, and community,” said Paul. “The talent I saw in David and Josh combined with their experience in sport culture led me to believe we could take that and use it to make a real impact for global brands.”
Creech spent nearly 20 years at Nike, where he held senior design roles and worked with athletes including Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Tiger Woods. Moore held leadership positions at Nike, Apple and Google, and was involved in launching digital platforms such as the Nike SNKRS app and the Nike Apple Watch.
“Adopt is at the forefront of creativity, culture and human behaviour – blending all three to deliver customer-centric brand strategies,” said Dave Penski, Global CEO of Publicis Connected Media.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Publicis has not indicated whether further integration measures or structural changes will follow the acquisition.