Publicis Groupe wins global media mandate for PayPal

Publicis Groupe has secured PayPal's mandate for its global media business, reportedly marking a significant addition to the French holding company's recent streak of new business wins.
The mandate reportedly follows a competitive review. WPP’s GroupM had held the media budget for PayPal since late 2023. Reports indicate that WPP eventually resigned the account in April 2025, stating it chose to 'pursue other opportunities.'
With this mandate win, Publicis Groupe will now be responsible for handling PayPal’s media strategy, planning, and buying across key international markets. Publicis Groupe has also expanded its list of global media clients this year, which already includes Mars, Coca-Cola and Paramount.