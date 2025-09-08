Publicis Media India appoints Ravi Bhaya as Chief Client Officer

Publicis Media India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has announced the appointment of Ravi Bhaya as Chief Client Officer.
Based in Mumbai, Bhaya will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.
In his new role, Ravi is expected to lead the client transformation agenda across agency brands in India, Starcom, Zenith, and Performics with a mandate to deepen client partnerships, scale data-led, AI-powered solutions.
Bhaya, with over two decades of experience in media and digital transformation across diverse markets, including India, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and North America, his expertise spans client leadership, growth strategy, and market development, with an understanding of data-driven and performance-focused marketing.
Bhaya returns to the company after holding senior leadership roles in South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where he led strategic transformation mandates for brands such as P&G, Samsung, Coca-Cola, BMW and Mondelez.
Most recently, he co-founded RSquared Global Ventures (R2GV), advising MarTech, AdTech, Data, and Commerce startups on scaling strategies.
Speaking on the appointment, Das said, “Ravi’s appointment is a strong reflection of our commitment to building trusted, strategic partnerships with our clients. His global exposure, entrepreneurial mindset, and proven ability to deliver impact across markets make him ideally suited to lead our client transformation agenda in India.”
Bhaya added, "Returning to Publicis is both familiar and fresh - rooted in trust, driven by renewed ambition, and focused on what’s next. As data, creativity, and AI converge to reshape the industry, I look forward to co-creating solutions with our teams and clients that drive meaningful and measurable outcomes.”