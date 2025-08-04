Publicis' Oindrila Roy steps down as MD to start her venture

Oindrila Roy has stepped down as Managing Director at Publicis Worldwide India, marking the end of a three-year stint with the agency.
Roy announced her departure through a LinkedIn post, reflecting on her journey and hinting at future plans. "Gratitude. Growth. Goodbye," she wrote. "Exactly three years ago, I walked into Publicis India with a clear purpose: to build, to lead and to nurture. What I didn't know then was how deeply it would shape me in return."
Describing her time at the agency, Roy called it "a demanding, transformative, fiercely rewarding chapter," and spoke about the experience of leading through complexity and change. She wrote, "It was a chapter. A demanding, transformative, fiercely rewarding chapter. One that stretched me in ways only leadership can."
Before joining Publicis, Roy held leadership roles at agencies such as JWT, Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and EssenceMediacom (WPP Media) and worked across a wide range of sectors, including BFSI, FMCG, beauty, e-commerce, ed-tech and direct-to-consumer brands. She previously served as Head of Strategy at Essence.
In her post, Roy also hinted at her next move, "It's time now to step into a new chapter, one where I take everything I have learnt and pour it into building something of my own. A venture we call Opinion Incubator."