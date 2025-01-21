Publicis Sapient appoints Rajeev Singh as Industry Lead in EMEA and APAC

Publicis Sapient has appointed Rajeev Singh as Industry Lead for Transportation and Mobility in EMEA and APAC.
Singh will be responsible for driving the strategic vision and growth of Publicis Sapient’s transportation and mobility business across EMEA and APAC and will be based in Gurgaon, India. Singh will work closely with clients to identify their business challenges and opportunities. By leveraging Publicis Sapient’s SPEED —Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data and AI — capabilities, he will help clients craft and deliver transformative strategies and navigate their digital business transformation journeys in the transportation and mobility sector.
“We’re excited to welcome Rajeev to Publicis Sapient,” said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. “With over 27 years of experience across industry and consulting, including leading the automotive and consumer sector in Asia Pacific at Deloitte, Rajeev brings exceptional expertise to our team. His deep knowledge of the automotive and transportation industries, along with his record in driving large-scale digital business transformation, will be critical in helping our clients thrive in an AI-driven world. Rajeev’s leadership will play a key role in advancing our mission of delivering impact and long-term value to our clients.”
"Joining Publicis Sapient is an incredible opportunity to be part of a company renowned for its innovative approach to digital business transformation and commitment to driving impactful change for its clients,” said Rajeev Singh, Head of International for Transportation and Mobility at Publicis Sapient. “I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients in the transportation and mobility sector and collaborate with a team that is dedicated to transforming businesses for the AI-driven digital future.”
Singh joins from Deloitte, where he led the automotive and consumer industries across Asia Pacific. He brings over 27 years of experience at Deloitte, KPMG India, PwC, ECS Private Limited and Tata Motors with expertise spanning across business strategy and execution, managing revenue and market growth, manufacturing, supply chain and procurement. He has extensive experience in building and running profitable businesses and knowledge about global markets, specifically in the automotive and transportation sector.