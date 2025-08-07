Publicis' Starcom names Akshat Raizada as Asscociate VP, Digital Buying

Publicis Groupe’s Starcom has appointed Akshat Raizada as Associate Vice President, Digital Buying and Media Strategy for India. Raizada shared his appointment in a post on LinkedIn.
Sharing in a post, he wrote, “Stepping into a new chapter with renewed energy and purpose. I’m excited to join Starcom India (Publicis Groupe) in a digital buying and media strategy role. Returning to the agency ecosystem feels both familiar and exhilarating, especially at a time when the digital landscape continues to evolve at an incredible pace.”
He added, “Grateful to Navin and Rathi for placing their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this growth journey. I look forward to learning, collaborating, and driving impactful outcomes for clients in this next phase.”
Reflecting on his time at JioStar, Raizada wrote, “Had the opportunity to deep-dive into the broadcaster and OTT ecosystems, and for the chance to lead the agency business, unlocking new revenue streams, driving innovation, and helping agency partners tap into the full potential of the platform.”
Prior to this appointment, Raizada served as Senior Director, Agency Sales at JioStar, where he was associated for close to a year. He is a senior-level business and revenue professional with over a decade of experience in the media and advertising industry.
His earlier stints include key roles at organisations such as Viacom18, GroupM, Media.net, Vertoz, among others.