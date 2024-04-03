Pulp Strategy launches an AI-powered humanoid strategist

Pulp Strategy has announced the launch of Yukti, a conversational AI-driven humanoid strategist.
Yukti is a chatbot designed to deliver personalized conversations thereby transforming customer interactions.
Ambika Sharma, Founder and MD, of Pulp Strategy, expressed her excitement about Yukti's launch, stating, "Yukti is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision to revolutionize customer engagement. With Yukti, we are not just offering a solution but creating a new standard in how brands interact with their customers. It's a step towards a future where technology and human insight come together to create truly memorable customer experiences." Currently, Yukti is in Beta and trained on Pulp Strategy, enabling a live experience for clients on demand.
The AI humanoid aims to provide precise data on brands, products, and services. It will further gather crucial customer insights, enabling businesses to refine their marketing strategies, tailor their offerings, and foster customer loyalty.