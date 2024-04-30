PUMA onboards Ibrahim Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador

Sports brand PUMA India has announced Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, as its newest ambassador.
Under this association, he will front the brand’s sports-inspired limited-edition footwear and apparel products. In doing so, PUMA will further connect with its young consumers and drive the brand's sports heritage story forward with Ibrahim’s innate style and passion for sports.
Commenting on the association, actor and PUMA ambassador Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi said, “Given my love for sports such as football, motorsport and cricket, I am extremely excited to collaborate with PUMA. I have always looked up to PUMA athletes such as English footballer Jack Grealish and cricketer Virat Kohli and look forward to the opportunities to engage with them through the brand. I will be working closely with the PUMA team on interesting campaigns and truly hope to carry forward the brand’s rich legacy.”
Speaking about the association, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, of PUMA India, said “Ibrahim Ali Khan’s unique blend of sports heritage and cinematic charm perfectly embodies PUMA’s ethos of effortless style and athleticism. With Ibrahim onboard, we are excited to reach and deeply engage with relevant audiences, inspiring the next generation of athletes and trendsetters.”
Ibrahim Ali Khan made his official debut on Instagram today, revealing his association with PUMA in his first-ever post on the platform. His caption "Legacy? I’ll make my own", made a bold statement and created social media buzz. As part of the launch, the brand also released a series of exclusive images featuring Ibrahim, where he is seen celebrating sports heritage.
Keeping up with his passion for sports, Ibrahim will also be seen representing PUMA India at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, cheering for his favourite racers such as Charles Leclerc.