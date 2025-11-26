PUMA India names Ramprasad Sridharan as Managing Director

Puma has announced the appointment of Ramprasad Sridharan as Managing Director of Puma India, the company said. He will assume the role in December 2025 and report to Puma Chief Commercial Officer Matthias Bäumer.
Sridharan has more than two decades of experience in brand and commercial strategy across the Asia-Pacific region. He previously served as CEO and managing director at United Colors of Benetton India and has held senior roles at Clarks and Reebok India.
Speaking on his appointment, Matthias Bäumer, Chief Commercial Officer, PUMA, said, “Ram is a highly experienced leader with a strong track record in the fashion and footwear industry. He brings deep retail expertise to PUMA that will strengthen our operations and support India as one of our key markets. I am confident that his strong background will help accelerate PUMA India’s growth and play a crucial role in turning our global strategic priorities into regional success.”
Sridharan will replace Karthik Balagopalan, who is leaving the company to pursue other interests. “I want to also thank Karthik for his two decades with PUMA and wish him the best for his future,” Bäumer said.