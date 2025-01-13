PUMA India onboards PV Sindhu as brand ambassador

Sports brand PUMA India has expanded its sporting portfolio by partnering with Indian badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in a multi-year collaboration. This marks the brands' official foray into badminton.
As the first Indian to win five badminton world championship medals, she has also triumphed across the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and beyond. Honoured with prestigious accolades including the Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Arjuna Award, Sindhu’s decade-long performances have established her as a global icon. Recently featured in the 2024 Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes, she also leads as the world’s most followed badminton player on Instagram, with a fan-base of 4 million followers.
Commenting on the partnership, PV Sindhu said, “I’m excited to join the PUMA family, a brand that shares my belief in the power of sport to inspire. This partnership with PUMA India isn’t just about being part of something bigger, it is an opportunity to connect with those who value pushing boundaries and embracing challenges. Badminton has always been a platform for growth and self-discovery for me, and through this collaboration, I hope to encourage others, especially women, to take risks, believe in themselves, and strive for more, both on and off the court."
Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, added, “PV Sindhu is a legend and a trailblazer, and we are proud & delighted to welcome her into our PUMA family. She is the most followed badminton athlete in the world. Her extraordinary legacy in Indian sports which includes a lot of historic firsts has not only placed India on the badminton map globally but has also inspired millions, pushed the boundaries, and paved the way for future generations of athletes. As we make our first-ever step into badminton, this association will further our goal to increase PUMA’s footprint in the rapidly growing sports landscape in the country, inspiring more youngsters to take up the racquet-sport.”
Ahead of the announcement, the brand launched a never-done-before activation wherein the sports brand made a serious move by changing its brand signage at several of its stores across the country for close to a week. The brand name ‘PUMA’ was changed to ‘PVMA’, as a massive gesture to celebrate the legendary Sindhu. This big move created ample buzz on the internet over the last few days.
As part of this partnership, the brand will also launch a badminton range soon, featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories. The partnership between the brand and Sindhu will debut at the India Open 2025.