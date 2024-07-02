PUMA India onboards Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy as brand ambassadors

In order to deepen its connection with Gen Z consumers, PUMA India has onboarded Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy as its brand ambassadors.
As the new brand ambassadors, the duo will be a part of the PUMA family and will promote its footwear, apparel, athleisure, and accessories through various events and initiatives. Additionally, this move is aimed at reinforcing the brand's commitment to nurturing young talent and solidifying the sports brand’s connect with youth culture in the country.
Riyan Parag commented, “Joining PUMA is an incredible honour. I have always admired PUMA's dedication to sports and their unwavering pursuit of excellence. Being part of a brand that champions performance and innovation is truly inspiring. I am excited to represent PUMA and hope to motivate young cricketers to follow their passion with the same commitment and enthusiasm that the sports giant embodies."
Nitish Kumar Reddy said, "The association with PUMA is a major milestone for me, and I am eager to represent the sports brand both on and off the field. I believe that together, we can achieve amazing things and inspire the next wave of athletes to follow their dreams with the same passion and commitment."