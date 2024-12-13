Puneet Gulati appointed as CMO at Sleepwell

Puneet Gulati has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Sleepwell, a role he began in September 2024, as shared on his LinkedIn profile. Announcing the new position on LinkedIn, Gulati expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Sleepwell.”
Before joining Sleepwell, Gulati served as the CMO at VLCC for over a year, overseeing the brand's beauty products, wellness services, and skills portfolio. His career also includes significant roles at Unilever and GSK Consumer Healthcare India, among others.
With extensive experience in marketing and sales across both domestic and international markets, including the USA, UK, and Europe, Gulati has worked with renowned organizations like Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare (now Haleon), and Colgate.