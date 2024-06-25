Punit Goenka acquires major stake in Maverick Media

Punit Goenka, the managing director and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has taken a majority stake in Maverick Media for an undisclosed sum, according to a Business Standard report. He stated that this personal investment is intended to revitalize and improve the single-screen cinema experience for audiences across the country.
This investment will aim to help Maverick Media, a single-screen theatre company, tap into the potential of under-screened areas by constructing theatres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. However, according to the statement in the report, his personal investment activities are independent and do not affect ZEE.