PVR INOX ad income grows 17% YoY to ₹109.6 Cr in Q1 FY25

PVR INOX recorded total revenue of Rs 1,487.9 crore, with EBITDA standing at Rs 114.1 crore. However, the quarter closed with a net loss of Rs 33.5 crore.
For the same quarter, the multiplex operator reported advertising income of Rs 109.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 17%, compared to Rs 93.4 crore in the FY2024.
Patronage at cinemas reached 3.4 crore visitors during the period, marking a 12% YoY increase. The Average Ticket Price (ATP) stood at Rs 254, reflecting an 8% growth, while Food & Beverage (F&B) Spend Per Head reached an all-time high of Rs 148, up by 10% YoY.
Bollywood collections at the multiplex chain saw a 38% YoY increase, aided by multiple successful releases. Hollywood films recorded a 72% growth during the same period.
In addition to mainstream releases, the multiplex chain's alternate programming efforts, including re-releases, IPL screenings, concerts and comedy shows, drew over 5 lakh admissions during the quarter, indicating a rising interest in non-traditional cinema content.
As of June 30, 2025, the annual report noted, the multiplex chain's net debt declined to Rs 891.5 crore, a Rs 60.7 crore reduction since March 31, 2025, and a Rs 538.9 crore (38%) drop.
Commenting on the results and performance, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director at PVR INOX Ltd., said, “FY’26 has begun on a positive note, with Q1 delivering healthy growth across key operating and financial metrics. The momentum has been supported by a well-performing and steady content slate, giving us confidence in the year ahead. With a robust pipeline of films across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional cinema, we expect FY’26 to be a strong year for the exhibition business. Our focus remains on delighting audiences through innovative initiatives, sustaining cost discipline, and continuing to build long-term value for all our stakeholders.”