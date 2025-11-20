PVR INOX launches six-screen multiplex in Delhi

PVR INOX Limited has launched a six-screen multiplex, PVR INOX Cinemagic, at Elegante Unity One Mall in Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura. The launch expands the company’s presence in Delhi and continues its push toward a capital-light expansion model, which includes both asset-light and FOCO formats. The Pitampura property is the second developed under the asset-light model, where investment is shared with the developer.
Along with the cinemas, the venue features a central atrium, lounge areas, gaming zones and lifestyle offerings such as a perfumery and nail bar.
Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We are delighted to introduce luxury cinema to Pitampura for the very first time with our new six-screen multiplex at Elegante Unity One Mall. This property embodies our belief that movie-going today is as much about the overall experience as it is about the film itself. Our aim was to create a space where guests can indulge in comfort, exceptional food, and thoughtful design, all coming together to make every visit truly memorable.”
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, added, “With this new property, we continue to redefine the future of urban entertainment in India. The design seamlessly integrates cinema, retail, and lifestyle into one continuous experience, inviting people to connect, unwind, and spend meaningful time together. Elegante Unity One Mall provides the ideal backdrop for this vision, and we look forward to establishing it as a vibrant cultural and social hub in Pitampura.”
Aamer Bijli, Lead Marketing & Innovations, PVR INOX Limited, said, “For today’s audiences, especially Gen Z and young millennials, cinema is no longer a single-purpose destination. It is a social experience, a place to gather, create memories, and engage with culture. With Cinemagic at Elegante Unity One Mall, we wanted to design a cinema that mirrors this shift. From curated F&B and gaming zones to lifestyle elements like a nail bar and perfumery, this space brings together entertainment, design and self-expression under one roof. Our goal is to build cinemas that function as modern social hubs, places where people come not just to watch a film, but to discover a lifestyle.”
The company said the Pitampura launch reflects its focus on design-led innovation and expanding premium cinema destinations in major cities.