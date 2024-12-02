Qoruz launches Brand Buzz Index to measure influencer marketing impact

Qoruz, an influencer marketing platform, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Brand Buzz Index, designed to help brands evaluate the effectiveness of their influencer marketing efforts. As influencer marketing becomes an increasingly vital channel for driving brand engagement and visibility, the index provides a much-needed solution for brands seeking actionable benchmarks.
The index uses a weighted model to assess a brand’s performance across social media platforms. It evaluates engagement quality by analysing how audiences interact with content through likes, comments, shares, views and more. It also measures reach by considering follower growth and influencer reach, while competitive positioning provides insights into how a brand compares to others in its industry. The Brand’s final score is presented through a leadership Board every month, providing brands with an accessible and actionable way to benchmark their efforts.
“Influencer marketing has seen unprecedented growth, with over ₹5500 crore invested in 2024 alone. Yet, many brands continue to struggle with measuring the true impact of their campaigns, as existing metrics like Earned Media Value (EMV) and Share of Voice (SOV) often fall short, providing only fragmented insights into success. The Brand Buzz Index is a game-changer for the industry, bridging this gap with a comprehensive score based on engagement quality, reach, competitive positioning, and more” said Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder and Head of Brand Alliance at Qoruz. “With this innovation, we aim to empower marketers with a reliable and holistic way to measure, optimise, and scale their campaigns effectively.”
"The Brand Buzz Index is designed to help brands truly understand where they stand in the crowded world of influencer marketing," said Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, CEO of Qoruz. "It’s more than just a number, it’s a reality check. Are your efforts resonating? Are you standing out, or just blending in? With the Brand Buzz Index, we’re giving brands a clear way to measure their success, spot opportunities for growth, and make smarter decisions to outpace their competitors. It’s about showing brands how to lead, not just participate."
The introduction of the Brand Buzz Index by Qoruz aims to provide marketers with a solution to address key industry challenges. The tool offers a unified and transparent method for measuring success, ensuring that marketing investments yield measurable outcomes.