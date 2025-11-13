R K SWAMY reports 12.1% rise in Q2 FY26 to Rs 76.38 crore

Integrated marketing services company R K SWAMY Limited has reported double-digit growth for the second quarter and first half of FY26.
In Q2 FY26, revenue stood at Rs 76.38 crore, an increase of 12.1% from the same quarter last year, while PBT grew 44.2% to Rs 3.13 crore. The company attributed the performance to strong client retention, improved operational efficiency, and growth in new service areas.
For the half year ended September 30, 2025, the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 156.63 crore, up 12.2% from Rs 139.63 crore a year earlier. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 6.73 crore.
Shekar Swamy, Managing Director and Group CEO of R K SWAMY Ltd., said, "It is good to see progress across disciplines. Client retention is near 100%. Our new launch, like the Brand & Marketing Consulting Group, is seeing traction. A few former large clients have returned to the fold. We have a major new service ready for launch soon. All in all, a good, busy period."
Rajeev NewarRK, Group CFO, R K SWAMY Ltd., added, "Our investments last year in Customer Experience Center (CXC) and Computer-Aided Telephone Interviews (CATI) capacity are steadily yielding results. Our focus is on the capacity utilisation of these facilities, and it is increasing month on month. We will continue with this strategy of investing in marketing infrastructure."