Radico Khaitan appoints Kunal Madan as CMO

Radico Khaitan has appointed Kunal Madan as its Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening its leadership team at a time when the company is focusing on premiumisation and long-term brand building.
Madan has been associated with the company for over a decade and brings more than two decades of experience in global sales and marketing. During his tenure, he has worked across key functions including brand development, international business, and global travel retail. His role in building and expanding the company’s premium portfolio has been central to Radico Khaitan’s growth strategy in recent years.
In his new position, Madan will be responsible for leading the company’s overall marketing function, including brand strategy, portfolio management, and consumer engagement across domestic and international markets. The mandate also includes strengthening brand architecture, driving premium positioning, and building long-term brand equity.
Commenting on the leadership realignment, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “At Radico Khaitan, our growth has always been powered by people. We deeply believe that true leadership is not imported, it is cultivated. Over the years, we have consciously chosen to elevate talent from within the organisation, because when individuals are given responsibility, trust, and the opportunity to grow, leadership is shaped organically. Empowering our next generation of leaders is not just a strategic priority, it reflects our faith in our people and our conviction that those who grow with the organisation are best placed to carry its values forward. This belief continues to strengthen our leadership bench and enables us to build a future-ready, globally competitive company with purpose and pride.”
Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of Radico Khaitan’s growth journey and to contribute during such an exciting phase of transformation and expansion for the Company. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Abhishek Khaitan for his visionary leadership, unwavering trust, and constant encouragement, which have been instrumental in shaping the Company’s trajectory. His clarity of purpose and bold strategic direction have inspired all of us to raise the bar consistently. I am equally thankful to my colleagues across the organisation for their collaboration and commitment. I am proud of what we have built together and remain confident that Radico Khaitan will continue to scale new heights in the years ahead.”