Radico Khaitan’s ‘Trikal’ whiskey withdrawn amid backlash

Radico Khaitan, the Indian liquor giant behind brands like 8PM, Magic Moments, and Rampur Single Malt, has withdrawn its newly launched premium whiskey line 'Trikal' after backlash from religious groups over the use of Hindu religious symbolism in alcohol marketing.
Launched last week, 'Trikal' was positioned as a high-end single malt priced between ₹3,500 and ₹4,500. The brand’s logo featured a stylised meditative face with a prominent third eye, a visual many interpreted as an abstract depiction of Lord Shiva, known in Hinduism as the all-seeing deity of destruction and transformation.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing outfits condemned the use of the name 'Trikal,' a Sanskrit word associated with time and divinity, and the logo, accusing the company of hurting Hindu sentiments. “Only Lord Shiva has a third eye, no other God or devil has it,” said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, calling the branding a clear instance of using sacred imagery for commercial gain.
Joining the chorus, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay reportedly said, “Some companies repeatedly attack Sanatan values for selfish commercial interests,” adding that Radico had been warned to reconsider its strategy.
Religious leaders and mahants from Ayodhya to Haridwar echoed similar sentiments, with Tirth Purohit Ujjwal Pandit of Haridwar calling the branding “a destructive attitude towards Sanatan Dharma” according to a media report.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Radico Khaitan confirmed it would pull the Trikal brand from the market. “As a responsible and sensitive organisation, we have decided to withdraw the brand… as a gesture of respect, reflection, and our unwavering commitment to honour the sentiments of our people and our country.”
The swift move appeared to be a damage-control effort aimed at avoiding a deeper cultural and political fallout. Notably, Radico’s shares slipped by ₹12.60 (0.51%) following the controversy.
'Trikal' was seen as a strategic milestone in Radico’s push into premium Indian liquors, following the success of its Rampur and Jaisalmer lines. But in today’s climate, where branding meets belief, even a stylised nod to mythology can become a high-stakes gamble.