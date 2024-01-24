Rahool Talukdar joins Digital Refresh Networks as Head of Creative

Digital Refresh Networks has appointed Rahool Talukdar as Head of Creative.
In his role at Digital Refresh Networks, he will deliver fresh narratives through advertising as well as through long form, short form, Content for Commerce, OTT Stories for brands, and other segments.
With 16 years of experience in advertising across agencies of various sizes and nature, Talukdar has worked for wide array of industries and clients therein like Hyatt Hotels, Reid n Taylor, Shaze Luxury, Finolex Cables and Pipes, State Bank of India, Worldoo.com, Kalpatru Realty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, White Hat Jr, Fossil Watches, Invisalign, and Jeevanlite Cooking oil amongst others.
His last stint with Dentsu saw him emerge as a creative leader in the digital space where he spearheaded a team.
“I am excited to be a part of DRN at this stage because there hasn't been a better time to be a creative mind in the business, as the power of storytelling through content is unlocking its true potential today. I am looking forward to adding to the growth story of DRN”, said Rahool Talukdar, Head of Creative at Digital Refresh Network.
Barin Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Refresh Networks expressed his views on the latest inclusion to a 160-member content creator's team by saying, “Anticipating Rahool's guidance in driving creativity at DRN, drawing upon his extensive advertising expertise across various agencies. As a seasoned professional in the creative communications realm, he is poised to introduce a fresh perspective to the projects emanating from DRN”.