Rahul Chaudhari to continue as brand ambassador for UPKL Season 2

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has announced that Rahul Chaudhari will continue as its brand ambassador for Season 2. Chaudhari, one of India’s most recognised Kabaddi players, has been associated with the league since its inaugural season.
Chaudhari, known nationally as the ‘Showman of Kabaddi,’ began his career as a defender before becoming one of India’s leading raiders. He has been part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.
Commenting on the continued partnership, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, “UPKL’s journey from Season 1 to 2 reflects how regional leagues can evolve into powerful ecosystems, connect communities and turn local passion into mainstream recognition. Rahul brought in brand firepower for Season 1, and with him on board for our upcoming season, we will further leverage his following to make UPKL a household name across India. Through this continued association with Rahul, we are confident that we are better positioned to expand the league’s visibility, bring in new energy and add star appeal to the league’s growing fan base.”
Rahul Chaudhari added, “I was thrilled to see the hunger and determination of UPKL’s first season. The league created a pathway for grassroots talent to rise and make their mark at the national level. It has become a powerful launchpad, empowering players and non-players to look at Kabaddi more closely from a career lens. My partnership with UPKL is built upon a shared vision for Kabaddi. I am confident that young athletes will once again get the platform and opportunity they deserve.”