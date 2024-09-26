Rajdeepak Das named to One Club International Board of Directors

The One Club for Creativity, the nonprofit organisation whose mission is to support the global creative community, has named Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia, and Chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia, to serve a three-year term on its International Board of Directors.
Board members are responsible for providing input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, supporting The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in their region, elevating the annual Global Creative Rankings, and connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools.
“The One Club's International Board of Directors is a platform with immense responsibility where great minds come together to chart the future narrative for the industry,” said Das. “As part of the board, I am looking forward to the opportunity to nurture the next generation of talent to make creativity more impactful.”
Das believes that the true potential of creativity and technology is finding human-centric solutions for the biggest brands. His work on brands like P&G Whisper (Missing Chapter) has enabled change in the Indian education system. His work on PepsiCo Lays (Smart Farms) has changed farming with the help of AI to increase food security for the country.
Das believes creativity is the currency for developing nations. He and his team are currently working with some brands to deliver solutions for gender ergonomics for farming, water sustainability, girl child education, healthcare, female hygiene and more.
Also joining The One Club’s International Board this month is Sompat Trisadikun, CCO at Grey Thailand.