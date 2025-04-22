Raje Suneet ends five year stint as Marketing Director at Orion India

Raje Suneet has stepped down from his position as Marketing Director at ORION India, concluding a five-year tenure during which the company expanded its presence in the Indian confectionery market.
During his time at Orion India, Suneet helped in driving the growth of the Choco Pie category, overseeing the launch of flavours tailored to Indian consumer preferences such as Mango, Orange, Coconut, and Strawberry. He also led the localisation of Korean snack products, including Turtle Chips and Custas Cup Cakes, for Indian audiences.
Under his leadership, Orion India scaled its operations from the ground up, reaching over ₹200 crore in annual revenue and establishing a footprint across General Trade, Modern Trade, and Quick Commerce channels.
Before joining ORION, Suneet served at Godfrey Phillips India for nearly a decade, where he held senior roles in Sales and Marketing Strategy across several verticals, including chewing products, confectionery, and the core cigarettes division.