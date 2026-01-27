Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films and Equinox Virtual announce leadership transitions

Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films and Equinox Virtual have announced a leadership realignment as the companies expand their work across advertising, long-form content and technology-led storytelling.
Under the new structure, Amita Madhvani, co-founder, has taken on the additional role of Chief Executive Officer, with responsibility for growth and business strategy across the companies.
The changes reflect their expansion in recent years, including the addition of virtual reality- and AI-led content alongside continued work in advertising and long-form storytelling.
Commenting on her role expansion, Amita Madhvani, Co-Founder and CEO at the company, added, “Stepping into this role at a time when storytelling is being reshaped by technology is both exciting and challenging. The focus ahead is on expanding our creative universe from redefining how advertising films are made to building AI-led characters and immersive VR experiences. As we scale, the opportunity is to create work that feels new, relevant and ambitious, while building businesses that are equipped for the future.”
Khvafar Vakharia will lead as Business Head and Creative Executive Producer at Equinox Virtual, where he will oversee projects focused on immersive and emerging formats, including AI- and VR-led storytelling.
Ram Madhvani will continue as Founder and Chairman, retaining creative leadership and strategic oversight across all three companies.
At Equinox Films, Manoj Shroff will continue as Business Head and Executive Producer, leading the company’s advertising business. He will focus on operational scale, efficiency and the use of new production technologies.
Ram Madhvani, Founder and Chairman at the company, said, “The most important thing for us is reinvention. This allows us to stay open to new technologies and forms of storytelling with depth and meaning while remaining firmly rooted in our culture. For me, it’s important to have a vision and pass it on, whether it’s in films, series, advertising, VR, AI and newer forms of storytelling yet to come. With Amita, Manoj, Khvafar, and the full team, we continue to inspire and motivate each other with a shared value system”.
The companies will continue to operate from a shared creative base while maintaining distinct mandates across advertising, film and technology-driven content.