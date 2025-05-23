Ranbir Kapoor becomes brand ambassador for Gabit

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been announced as the brand ambassador for GABIT’s Smart Ring and features in its debut ad campaign. The wearable device is designed to track health metrics such as sleep, activity, and recovery without the use of a traditional screen interface.
The campaign, which rolls out across Instagram, YouTube, OTT platforms, and other media, presents the product in a more informal and relatable tone, contrasting with the often technical messaging of health tech advertising.
According to the brand, Kapoor has been using the device for several months. His participation in the campaign is positioned as a reflection of his interest in health and wellness, which aligns with the product’s intended audience.
On why he joined GABIT, Ranbir says, “What I liked about GABIT is how effortless it makes staying healthy. No noise, no distractions. Just one smart ring that does it all - and looks good doing it.”
Gaurav Gupta, Founder of GABIT, says, "We’re building GABIT as more than just a product. It’s a movement - a shift in mindset. And with Ranbir Kapoor on board, we’re bringing this movement into every home across India — because good health should be accessible to everyone. We believe health should be simple, sustainable, and personalised – something you actually enjoy doing. We hope to inspire millions to take that first step towards better health — with the GABIT Smart Ring."
Arpana Shahi, Founder of Gabit, added: "Health in India has always been reactive. Something we think about only when something goes wrong. With Ranbir on board, we’re changing that story. When someone like him champions rest, recovery, and everyday health, it normalizes a new kind of wellness culture – one that's proactive, preventive, and here to stay."