Rasna onboards Tamannaah Bhatia as its new brand ambassador

Rasna has onboarded actor Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador and has launched a fresh new campaign. The new ad is a result of extensive market research done by Pan India to help the brand understand its customers and their evolving needs.
Bhatia has been a fan of Rasna and consuming it since childhood, and has a distinct memory of herself as a kid saying Love You Rasna in actual life and that is why having her onboard was only natural. In fact, in the ad she has brought in the emotional situations of Rasna being the happiness giver, the success giver and highlighting the love between the family.
Commenting on the unveiling of Rasna's new brand campaign and repositioning Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Group states, “We are very proud that even a celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite. Today Rasna does not only stand for the Love of the generations like celebrities but also of the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-rich but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages. So Rasna today with its offerings ranging from Rs.1/- a glass to Rs.10/- a glass touches all walks of life. We are also very proud of the fact that Rasna with its direct inroads into the supply chain especially in rural areas is ensuring that the farmers get double the value of their crops, in line with our Prime Minister’s vision of doubling their income. Rasna is a proud Make in India brand which is made with only locally sourced products as Rasna is one of the only companies using only Indian fruits and raw materials compared to the competition in the sector which imports most of the fruits and ingredients. We have taken the lead, to develop better quality, value-added natural products with vitamins and minerals meeting the ever-dynamic requirements of the customers.”
Speaking on the partnership, Tamannaah Bhatia commented, “There are brands and then there are legacies, Rasna is one such fine example from the heart of India. I take great pride in being associated with the most reputable beverage brand in the country. I understand now that Rasna is fully formulated as a health drink with vitamins, minerals and glucose, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this campaign, as it will bring nutrition to millions. It is the first love of every child and embedded in my heart as my first love as well, I have never seen another FMCG brand with such a strong emotional connection. It is hands down the national beverage of the country.”