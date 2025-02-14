Rebel Foods launches 15 minute food delivery app

Rebel Foods, the internet restaurant company has announced the launch of QuickiES, a‘15-minute or Free’ food delivery app in Mumbai. This Valentine’s Day, the app promises to deliver dishes within 15 minutes of order placement, failing which the order will be free for the customer. With its new initiative, which plays on the words ‘Quick’ and ‘ES’, a nod to its flagship platform EatSure, the company is introducing a 15-minute delivery model in Mumbai.
The platform features a menu that includes dishes from brands such as Faasos Wraps, Ovenstory Pizza, Wendy’s Burgers, Lunchbox meals, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth desserts, The Good Bowl and many more. In addition, a selection of café-style snacks such as samosas, idli, medu vada, pakoras, poha, puffs, instant noodles, sandwiches, hot beverages and a range of milkshakes are making their debut.
Sagar Kochhar, Co-Founder and CEO, EatSure, Rebel Foods, added, “QuickiES is a strategic leap for us, and it comes from the consumer insight that the urban Indian customer demands instant delivery of foods that are freshly made and of great quality. As a platform, we already deliver 25,000+ wraps a day (Faasos), 10,000 kgs of Dum biryani a day (Behrouz and The Biryani Life), 18,000 burgers (Wendy’s Burgers) - and much more, every single day! So we have the infra and expertise to execute this seamlessly! With the power of AI, data science and predictive forecasting, QuickiES is well positioned to serve trusted restaurant brands with a "15mins or Free" promise. This is a significant milestone in India’s Quick Commerce journey and we are excited to expand beyond Mumbai soon!” he shared.
Ankush Grover, Co-founder & CEO - India & UAE, Rebel Foods, explains, “Indians are accustomed to ordering snacks locally, but quality, branded food delivered at lightning speed? That’s where QuickiES changes the game. It’s not just any burger, it’s a Wendy’s burger, delivered in 15 minutes! Our promise isn’t just about speed; it’s about consistency, quality and exciting products. QuickiES’ back-end is powered by high quality preparation and smart forecasting using data science that will enable us to serve from multiple trusted brands with a ‘15-mins or Free’ guarantee. And what better a day to unveil it than Valentine’s Day, because food is the truest love of all!”
The platform will rely on AI-enabled forecasting systems and a full-stack operational setup, along with hardware such as speed ovens and hot holding zones, developed by the company through its operations across more than 80 cities in India, as well as in the UAE and the UK. The company plans to expand the service to other cities across India in the coming months through a phased rollout.