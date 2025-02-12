redBus elevates Satheesh K Chinnappan to Associate Director of Digital Marketing

redBus has elevated Satheesh K Chinnappan to the role of Associate Director – Digital Marketing. Previously serving as Senior Manager – Digital Marketing, he steps into this position with extensive industry experience.
Announcing the promotion on LinkedIn, Satheesh shared his excitement, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Director – Digital Marketing at redBus!”
With over a decade in digital marketing, Satheesh has gained experience in SEO, online advertising, SEM, and customer acquisition. Before joining redBus, he held key positions at ClearTax India, Scripbox, FundsIndia, mFinite Marketing Solutions, and Valueleaf Services. His career began in 2012 as a Business Development Executive at Valueleaf.