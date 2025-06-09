Reddit announces Adam Collins as Chief Communications Officer

Reddit has named Adam Collins as its first Chief Communications Officer, a newly created executive role that will oversee internal and external communications, lead the global Communications team, and advise senior leadership.
Collins will report directly to Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. His appointment comes as Reddit continues to expand its influence in online discourse and positions itself as a growing part of the AI ecosystem.
“Reddit stands at the intersection of how people connect online today and how people will engage with the technology of tomorrow,” Collins said in a statement. “Hundreds of millions of people and counting choose to engage with each other on Reddit daily, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team that will help our incredible community continue to grow.”
Collins joins Reddit with more than 20 years of experience in communications across corporate, political, and public sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company, where he spent over six years helping shape corporate strategy and navigate key inflection points.
His background also includes roles in political communications. Collins was communications director for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department. He also served as press secretary for Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle.
Collins holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisville. According to Reddit, some of his favorite subreddits include r/nikerunclub, r/CHICubs, and r/Habs.
His appointment follows the departure of Anna Soellner earlier this year. Soellner, one of Reddit’s longest-serving executives, spent nearly nine years at the company. She built the Communications team from scratch and played a key role in shaping Reddit’s public positioning during a period of significant growth and change.