Reliance launches AI unit, Google and Meta join as strategic partners

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a new unit to drive artificial intelligence in India. It is expected to make the conglomerate a deep tech enterprise alongside its retail, telecom and energy businesses.
Ambani, at Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting, also announced the AI Joint Venture with Meta and Google as the strategic partners to launch the conglomerate’s AI unit.
According to a media report, Meta and RIL have committed an initial investment of about Rs 855 crore, with the latter holding a 70% stake and the former the remaining 30%. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
The partnership will reportedly combine Meta’s open-source Llama models with Reliance’s reach across energy, telecom, retail and manufacturing. Quoting the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the reports noted, “Together we want to ensure that everyone in India has access to AI, and eventually superintelligence”.
Meanwhile, Google and RIL are collaborating to set up a dedicated Cloud region in Jamnagar.
According to another report, the company will pursue four missions: building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, forging alliances with leading technology firms and open-source communities.
Quoting the Google Chief Sundar Pichai, the reports noted, “With Reliance and the Jio ecosystem, we are excited to put AI into the hands of more people and businesses so they can do extraordinary things. This is only the beginning”.
The conglomerate is expected to launch it AI services across education, health, agriculture and small businesses.