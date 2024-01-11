Ritesh Singh appointed as Chief Growth Officer at icogz(R)

icogz® Ltd. has appointed Ritesh Singh as the Chief Growth Officer based in Canada. Singh is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in building businesses. He will lead icogz’s partnerships to drive the company’s vision.
Before joining icogz®, Singh spearheaded his own digital enterprise, where he continues to be an equity partner. His journey in the digital domain includes leadership roles at MEC Interaction and Starcom MediaVest Group.
Commenting on his appointment Singh said, "I was inspired by Amit’s vision for icogz® and with Stalwarts like Meenakshi Menon as the chairperson of icogz® & Bicky Carlra as a leading partner of the business, there were no questions left on the table. Joining icogz® as part of the leadership team with the key responsibility of driving global business growth, I look forward to leveraging my entrepreneurial experience to drive innovation, expand market presence, and deliver exceptional value to all shareholders."
Amit Tripathi, Managing Director of icogz®, expressed his confidence in Ritesh's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ritesh in the leadership team. His extensive experience being one of the leaders in expanding the digital ecosystem in India, his entrepreneurial spirit aligns perfectly with our goals for icogz®. I look forward to working closely with Ritesh as we undertake the journey to make icogz® a leading BI company in the world."