Ritika Malhotra joins FCB Interface as Head of Digital

Ritika Malhotra has been appointed as FCB Interface’s Head of Digital. On her appointment, Malhotra expressed her enthusiasm on LinkedIn saying, "It feels incredible to be back in the FCB family. Looking forward to driving impactful digital journeys and creating meaningful work."
With over a decade of experience in digital advertising, Malhotra served as Head of Digital at Wondrlab Network, where she led innovative strategies for brands. Her earlier tenure at FCB Kinnect as Vice President – West saw her managing the P&L for the region and crafting integrated communication solutions.
With her onboard, the campaign #Chatpat earned nine Cannes Lions, including two Gold Lions. Her contributions included business growth, capability development, and streamlining operations for seamless execution.
Throughout her career, Malhotra has collaborated with a stellar lineup of brands, including P&G, Future Group, Google, Amazon, Shiseido, and HDFC Bank. She has also played a role in marketing for new-age platforms like TikTok and Disney+ Hotstar, enhancing digital footprints and engagement.