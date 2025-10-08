Rodim India appoints Amresh Khar as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing

Rodim India, a brand of BASF, has appointed Amresh Khar as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing (India). In this role, Khar will oversee the company’s sales strategy, finance and warranty operations, and expansion initiatives aimed at strengthening Rodim’s position in the Indian and international automotive markets.
Khar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive sector, having previously held leadership roles at Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Volkswagen Group Sales, Castrol India, and Honda Cars. He is also the founder of Mad About Wheels. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Khar holds an MBA from UBI Brussels and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Maharashtra.
Commenting on his appointment, Amresh Khar said, “I am delighted to join Rodim India at such an important juncture in its growth journey. Having spent more than 22 years across diverse roles in the automotive sector with brands like Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Volkswagen Group Sales, Honda Cars & Castrol India, and through my own entrepreneurial venture, Mad About Wheels, I have witnessed firsthand the evolving aspirations of Indian car owners. I look forward to leveraging my experience, scaling our skilled workforce, and working with the talented Rodim team to drive expansion, build strong customer relationships, and establish Rodim as a leader in redefining automotive care in India and beyond.”