Rohit Salian becomes VP, Brand & Strategy at FTA Global

FTA Global, a marketing company, on Monday announced the appointment of Rohit Salian as Vice President for Brand & Strategy. In his new role, Rohit is also expected to lead FTA Creative Labs, the company's next-generation creative innovation division.
As VP for Brand & Strategy, Salian is expected to lead the brand narrative for FTA Global and its growing portfolio of clients. He will spearhead FTA Creative Labs, an innovation engine focused on merging AI tools with human storytelling to create brand solutions.
With over a decade of experience in creative advertising and brand building across multinational agencies and digital-first firms, he has previously worked with multiple agencies in leadership roles such as NP Digital India, Oliver+ and Creative Land Asia.
Commenting on the appointment, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global, said, "Rohit’s arrival marks a transformative step in our journey. His vision for future-forward storytelling and deep understanding of brand ecosystems will elevate FTA Global’s capabilities in both strategic and creative domains. With FTA Creative Labs under his leadership, we’re set to push boundaries and redefine the way brands communicate in a digital-first world."
Speaking about his appointment, Salian said, "I'm excited to join a company that truly believes in blending technology with human imagination. At FTA Global, we see AI not as a replacement for creativity but as a collaborator. With Creative Labs, we’re building a space where campaigns are not just made, but imagined differently with speed, scale, and soul."