Rugby Premier League onboards JioStar as the broadcast partner for the inaugural season

With the Rugby Premier League coming up with its inaugural edition in June in Mumbai, the organisers Rugby India and GMR Sports have announced Star Sports and Jiostar as the official broadcast partners. The Rugby Premier League will be played out from June 1-15 at the Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Prarthisthan Andheri Sports Complex (Mumbai Football Arena, MFA).
Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, a rugby 7s format tournament, will witness six city-based franchises, including Mumbai Dreamers, Delhi Redz, Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Hyderabad Heroes and Kalinga Black Tigers, take centre stage as they fight it out for the ultimate prize.
With a dedicated window created on the global calendar by World Rugby, the league will see some of the biggest stars from the sport take the field alongside India’s finest rugby players. RPL will welcome 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, Ireland, USA and Spain. Additionally, 18 international players from Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany will feature, enhancing the league’s competitive depth. The league will also feature 30 Indian players selected from an auction pool of 71, providing them with a historic platform to compete alongside international legends.
The league will also feature a list of some of the best coaches in the sport, including Mike Friday (Former USA 7s Head Coach), Ben Gollings (England 7s Legend, Former Fiji 7s Head Coach), DJ Forbes (New Zealand 7s Icon), Tomasi Cama (New Zealand 7s Head Coach, New Zealand 7s Legend), Paco Hernandez (Spain 7s Head Coach), and Tim Walsh (Australia Women’s 7s Head Coach).
With elite players and coaches on show across 34 games in 15 days, the RPL aims to boost the rugby ecosystem in India and make it an exciting sports on television in the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports stated, “The Rugby Premier League marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate rugby in India. By showcasing a vibrant mix of international and Indian talent, and with the unwavering support of our franchise owners, this league is poised to redefine the future of the sport. We believe that the RPL will not only captivate a wider audience but also provide Indian players with invaluable opportunities to compete alongside the world’s best, thereby raising the standard of rugby in our country. As rugby continues to grow as an Olympic sport, GMR Group is excited to contribute to its holistic development in India.”
Speaking on this path breaking development, Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, said: ‘This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. The first extraordinary development came thanks to World Rugby, who gave us a 15-day window in which no international rugby 7s would be played anywhere in the world. This made the best global rugby players available to us. From there to partnering with GMR Sports and creating the best conditions for both the international players as well as our Indian players; choosing some of the most intelligent, committed team owners and getting a top-class broadcast partner in JioHotstar, it’s been a helluva ride. Rugby 7s is one of the most attractive television sports in modern history. Welcome, India and the world, to the Rugby Premier League.”
Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, Jiostar, also shared his enthusiasm for this landmark moment for rugby. He added, “At JioHotstar, we are committed to bringing the most thrilling and dynamic sporting action to fans across India. Rugby 7s is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and with the launch of the Rugby Premier League, we are excited to be at the forefront of this historic moment. The league promises electrifying gameplay, international superstars, and India’s finest rugby talent, all coming together in a high-octane spectacle. We look forward to delivering unparalleled coverage, bringing every tackle, sprint, and score to millions of fans, live and exclusive.”