Sahil Chopra joins JioHotstar as VP of Consumer Marketing

Sahil Chopra has been appointed as Vice President - Consumer Marketing at JioHostar. Sharing the update in a post on his LinkedIn, Chopra wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President at JioHotstar!”
Chopra held senior marketing roles across streaming and broadcast media. Before his new role, he served as Associate Vice President of Marketing at JioStar, and earlier spent nearly a decade at Viacom18 in positions ranging from Manager to Associate Vice President, working across brands such as MTV, Vh1, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central and VOOT. His responsibilities included brand and digital marketing, title marketing, viewer acquisition and leading creative strategy for major sports properties including the IPL, BCCI domestic series, the Olympics and the WPL.
Prior to Viacom18, he worked at The Times of India group as Assistant Brand Manager and Brand Manager across Mumbai Mirror and Bombay Times, and began his career as a management trainee at Hero Honda Motors.