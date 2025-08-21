Saikot Das joins Arvind Fashion as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Arvind Fashion has appointed Saikot Das as Chief Brand and Strategy Officer. He previously led Levi Strauss & Co. as Senior Director - Marketing and Brand Experience for South Asia, the Middle East & Africa. His responsibilities under the new role are yet to be confirmed.
Sharing his departure in a post on his LinkedIn and reflecting on his journey at the previous company, Das wrote, “Five years. One Iconic Brand. A ride to remember.”
Recollecting his first year at the company, he added, “That first year was a crash course in resilience - learning the business while keeping the lights on, meeting the team through Teams, and striving to keep this iconic brand relevant. Through it all, we kept saying: ‘One day soon, we will dance again’.”
Das further acknowledged his colleagues and managers and his team in the post.
Before taking his new role and after his stint at Levi Strauss & Co., Das served as SVP and Marketing Head of Star Plus at Disney Star, and spent over six years at Colgate-Palmolive in various marketing leadership roles, including Associate Director for Toothbrush, Mouthwash and Personal Care. He also held senior positions at Olam, Marico and Pernod Ricard, gaining extensive experience in sales, customer marketing and brand management across diverse markets.