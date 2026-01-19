Sakshi Sehdev Dogra joins Radisson Hotel Group as Director of Area Marketing & Communications for South Asia

Radisson Hotel Group has named Sakshi Sehdev Dogra as Director of Area Marketing & Communications for South Asia, strengthening its leadership team amid regional growth.
Dogra brings more than two decades of experience in hospitality sales, marketing and brand communications, having managed multi-brand portfolios across India and Eurasia. In her new role, she will oversee integrated marketing and communications strategies, focusing on brand storytelling, digital marketing, public relations, loyalty programs, and commercial outcomes aligned with hotel owners.
Speaking on her new role, Sakshi Sehdev Dogra said, “Radisson Hotel Group’s growth journey in South Asia is inspiring, and I’m elated to be part of this new chapter. My focus will be on strengthening integrated marketing and communications that combine creativity, digital excellence, and commercial discipline to enhance brand visibility, guest engagement, and support long-term growth.”
Before joining Radisson, Dogra was Head of Sales & Marketing - Eurasia at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, leading initiatives across more than 78 properties. She has also held senior roles at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, The Lalit Hotels, and Marriott Hotels India, with expertise in B2B, MICE, and national accounts.
Commenting on Dogra’s appointment, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are delighted to have Sakshi join the Radisson Hotel Group. She brings a strong track record of strategic marketing leadership across renowned hospitality brands, and her ability to integrate creativity with measurable outcomes makes her a valuable addition to our team. As we accelerate our expansion across South Asia, Sakshi’s expertise will play a critical role in amplifying our brand, strengthening our market presence, and supporting our next phase of growth.”